Prez-Elect to Madam President: Droupadi Murmu to Take Oath Tomorrow. See Schedule Here

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country on Monday.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath to her. The President will then deliver an address.

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

Here are the details of the schedule:

8.30 am: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes.

9.22 am: The President-elect will reach the North Court of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will head to the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) where she will be received by the President.

9:42 am: President Kovind and the President-elect will leave the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) for Darbar Hall. A procession with the President and President-elect will be held there.

9.49 am: The President's Bodyguard will present the National Salute at the Saluting Dais at the Forecourt. President Kovind will take the salute.

9.50 am: The President and President-elect will leave in a procession for Parliament.

10.03 am: The President and President-elect will arrive at Parliament.

10.15 am: The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.





10.23 am: President Droupadi Murmu will address the Parliament.

10.33 am: Reading of the President's address in English by the Vice-President.

10.37 am: The President will leave from Parliament.

10.42 am: The President will take the salute from PBG at the Parliament.

10.57 am: The President and ex-President will arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will take the salute at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10.59 am: The President and ex-President will be driven to North Court and taken to the Kaveri (Committee Room).

With Agency Inputs​

