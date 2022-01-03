'Prime Minister Was Very Arrogant': Meghalaya Guv on Meeting With Modi on Farmers' Issue

When Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently to discuss the farmers’ issue, he claims he ended up arguing with the PM within five minutes.

Malik, who was reportedly addressing a function in Haryana on Sunday, said, “He (PM Modi) was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our own farmers had died, he asked, ‘Did they die for me?'"

“I told him they have died for you, because of the way you are acting like a king. Anyway, I ended up having arguing with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and so I did," he said.

Malik has been criticising the government and the BJP leadership, particularly on the farmers’ issue, and has repeatedly stated that he is not afraid of being asked to resign from his position. He served as governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa before being assigned to Meghalaya.

His remarks come after the Centre withdrew the three farm Acts in November 2021, just days before one of the longest-running protests by farmers on Delhi’s borders was to complete a year on November 26.

PM Modi has stated that a committee of state and central representatives, farmers, and experts would be formed to improve the transparency and effectiveness of the minimum support price mechanism.

Malik said on Sunday that the government will have to work honestly to withdraw cases filed against farmers during the protests and provide a legal framework for MSP for crops.

