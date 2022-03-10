Pritam Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Pritam Singh of INC in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Pritam Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Pritam Singh, is seeking straight fifth term from the Schedule Tribe reserved Chakrata seat bordering Himachal Pradesh. Pritam’s father Gulab Singh, was a renowned Congress leader and this gives an edge to him. For decades, Chakrata remained a Congress bastion. However, hoping political magic to happen, the BJP fielded Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father Ram Sharan against Singh. Pritam was a cabinet minister in the Congress government. Buzz suggests that he could give competition to Harish Rawat for the top job if the Congress wins the polls.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Pritam Singh is 63 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assets of Rs 10.9 crore and total liabilities of Rs 99.3 lakh.

