Home » News » Politics » Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Authorities of Stopping Release of Congress Manifesto for Youths

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Authorities of Stopping Release of Congress Manifesto for Youths

Priyanka Gandhi made the accusation on Twitter. (File/PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi made the accusation on Twitter. (File/PTI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the Election Commission of crushing democracy allegedly in collusion with local administration.

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: January 29, 2022, 23:54 IST

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Prayagraj administration of stopping the release of her party's manifesto for youths while taking no action against BJPO leaders allegedly indulging in making hate speeches.

She also accused the Election Commission of crushing democracy allegedly in collusion with local administration. "The BJP leaders campaigned with the crowd and talked hateful things.

The administration, however, did not take any action. But the Congress party was stopped from releasing its youth manifesto in Prayagraj today," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. "Under the pressure of the government, the Election Commission and administration are engaged in crushing democracy and the agenda of the youth. (Is it) fair? she asked in her tweet.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: January 29, 2022, 23:54 IST