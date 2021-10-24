Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', Big Achievement if Congress Retains Its 7 Seats: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Dismissing any challenge from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday mockingly called her “Twitter Vadra" and said it would be a big achievement for her if the Congress retains its seven seats in next year’s Assembly polls. The senior BJP leader also brushed aside contest from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying they should feel happy if they secure the number of seats they got in the 2017 polls.

Maurya also refused to accord any importance to the Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, describing them as “vote katwa" (spoiler of votes). Asked as to who will be the CM face of the BJP in the elections, Maurya who had lost the race to Yogi Adityanath last time sounded evasive, saying it is his party’s central leadership that decides after consultation with legislators.

Downplaying the announcement made by the Congress leader that her party will give 40 per cent tickets to women, Maurya said it would be “big achievement" for the Congress if it repeats its feat of getting seven MLAs in the polls. “The Congress does not exist in UP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, they got two MPs from UP and in 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was further reduced to one MP," he said.

“Similarly, in the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the Congress got seven seats and in the 2022 polls, if it manages to repeat the figure of seven, then it will be a big achievement," he told .

