Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST

Live election result status of key candidate Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel of BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel is contesting against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal Assembly seat in Mainpuri. Once a key aide to SP patriarch and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Baghel has led an intense campaign to ensure the SP doesn’t enjoy a cakewalk in its bastion Karhal.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel is 61 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Doctorate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 63.3 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel contesting on a BJP ticket from Karhal constituency.

first published: March 10, 2022, 06:54 IST