Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel is contesting against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal Assembly seat in Mainpuri. Once a key aide to SP patriarch and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Baghel has led an intense campaign to ensure the SP doesn’t enjoy a cakewalk in its bastion Karhal.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel is 61 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Doctorate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 63.3 lakh.

