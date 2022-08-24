Prophet Remark Row Updates: Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest; Muslim Body Seeks 'Exemplary Punishment' for Suspended BJP Leader

Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh was granted bail hours after his arrest by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday over his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

The court accepted Raja Singh’s lawyer’s argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.

Mild tension prevailed at the court as pro and anti-Raja Singh people gathered and indulged in slogan shouting, prompting police to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

BJP suspended Singh from the party on Tuesday amid massive outrage over his remark. Following the dramatic turn of events, the city police stepped up security measures at sensitive locations. On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments, apparently against Islam, in it.

Latest Updates in Prophet Remark Row:

-Muslim Bodies Demand Strict Action Against Raja Singh

Prominent Muslim bodies on Tuesday called for strict action against suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks and demanded a law to protect the sanctity of religious figures. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani slammed Raja’s remarks as “very shameful" and “shocking".

In a statement, Madani said the arrest of Singh and the disciplinary action taken by the BJP against him were the need of the hour. However, he said it is not sufficient and such offenders should be given “exemplary punishment".

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Islam is dear to all Muslims, even more than their own existence and their children. Derogatory words about him are unbearable for Muslims but unfortunately communal leaders have started speaking against the Prophet to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims, he said in a statement.

-Sadak Chap ‘Language About Prophet’: AIMIM Slams BJP

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) slammed Singh over the “derogatory language" used against Prophet Muhammad. “This is the official policy of the BJP to ensure that Muslims are always tortured emotionally, mentally by allowing their party members to talk in such low language which we call it Sadak Chap language about Prophet Muhammad," AIMIM said.

“This is a deliberate attempt by BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi added.

“They have not learnt a lesson from what Nupur Sharma has said. This is a continuation of what Nupur Sharma had said," he further said, referring to the suspended party spokesperson whose remarks against Prophet Muhammed sparked a huge outrage.

-Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest

Raja Singh got bail on Tuesday hours after he was arrested by the city police following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. The court accepted Raja Singh’s lawyer’s argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.

The police did not follow the Supreme Court directions that a notice should be issued to accused before the arrest in cases which attract below seven years of imprisonment, Raja Singh’s advocate told reporters.

-BJP Suspends Raja Singh Hours After His Arrest

Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammed, following which he was suspended by the BJP for “violating" the party’s constitution. Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was issued a show cause notice by the BJP, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.

Singh was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. Singh was also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet.

In a notice issued to Singh, BJP’s central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation … of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to “show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. “Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

