Prophet Remark Row LIVE Updates: Security Upped in Parts of Hyderabad, Police Lathicharge on Protesters in Shalibanda; More Cases Filed Against Raja Singh

More cases were reportedly registered against suspended BJP leader Raja Singh at multiple police stations including Nampally, Malakpet, Mangalhat, Jeedimetla, Vanasthalipuram and Dabeerpura.
After multiple police stations received complaints, cases were registered against Raja Singh at multiple police stations including Nampally, Malakpet, Mangalhat, Jeedimetla, Vanasthalipuram, Dabeerpura and three other police stations. Singh has been booked on the charge of promoting enmity between groups.
Police resorted to lathicharge after a large crowd of protesters gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad in the late hours of Wednesday over the remarks of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh on Prophet Muhammad.
Telangana Police carried out a flag march in Hyderabad amid protests in the city against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his comment on Prophet Muhammad.
Later in the day, police again carried out a flag march in tense Shalibanda area.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar said he does not endorse ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans. He, however, also said that had there been legal actions against Nupur Sharma, Raja Singh wouldn’t have made the controversial remarks.
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma had in May-end made objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad that sparked massive outrage.
“Passions running high, rogue youth raising slogans. We won’t stop protests till Raja Singh is arrested," AIMIM Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar said.
Protests continued in parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday with ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans dominating the stir against suspended BJP leader Raja Singh. Shops are shut in Hyderabad’s Shalibanda amid tensions over protests triggered by Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
Protesters were also seen hitting Singh’s posters with footwear on Wednesday morning on the streets of Hyderabad.
Sporadic protests were seen in parts of old city Hyderabad even as Raja Singh was granted bail by Magistrate on Tuesday. People gathered at Charminar, too, demanding hanging of controversial suspended BJP leader Raja Singh.
Meanwhile, Singh’s supporters were seen outside his residence chanting ‘jai shri Ram’ slogans in the late hours of Tuesday. The protests continued to Wednesday.
Prominent Muslim bodies on Tuesday called for strict action against suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks and demanded a law to protect the sanctity of religious figures. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani slammed Raja’s remarks as “very shameful" and “shocking".
In a statement, Madani said the arrest of Singh and the disciplinary action taken by the BJP against him were the need of the hour. However, he said it is not sufficient and such offenders should be given “exemplary punishment".
All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Islam is dear to all Muslims, even more than their own existence and their children. Derogatory words about him are unbearable for Muslims but unfortunately communal leaders have started speaking against the Prophet to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims, he said in a statement.
Raja Singh got bail on Tuesday hours after he was arrested by the city police following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. The court accepted Raja Singh’s lawyer’s argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.
The police did not follow the Supreme Court directions that a notice should be issued to accused before the arrest in cases which attract below seven years of imprisonment, Raja Singh’s advocate told reporters.
Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammed, following which he was suspended by the BJP for “violating" the party’s constitution. Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was issued a show cause notice by the BJP, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.
Singh was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. Singh was also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet.
In a notice issued to Singh, BJP’s central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation … of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."
Pathak also asked Singh to “show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. “Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.
Telangana Police carried out a flag march in Hyderabad amid protests in the city against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his comment on Prophet Muhammad.
Later in the day, police again carried out a flag march in tense Shalibanda area.
Prophet Remark Row LIVE Updates: Security was beefed up in parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday following protests against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh’s alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad while police said the situation was peaceful and under control, even as some educational institutions remained closed fearing unrest.
Suspended BJP leader Raja Singh was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for making remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court.
Amid protests, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the government would not compromise on law and order issues and tolerate those who try to hurt the sentiments of other religions and action will be taken as per law.
“There are several complaints across the state against Raja Singh that he made derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He was arrested on Tuesday,” Ali said in a statement on Wednesday. Appealing to people to maintain peace and calm, he further said no one should take law into their hands.
(With PTI inputs)
Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here