Prophet Remark Row LIVE Updates: Security Upped in Parts of Hyderabad, Police Lathicharge on Protesters in Shalibanda; More Cases Filed Against Raja Singh

Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammed, following which he was suspended by the BJP for “violating" the party’s constitution. Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was issued a show cause notice by the BJP, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party.

Singh was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad. Singh was also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet.

In a notice issued to Singh, BJP’s central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation … of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to “show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. “Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.