Protest vs Protest: AAP-BJP Showdown Continues As Both Parities Hit the Streets Over Delhi Mayoral Polls

The AAP vs BJP faceoff escalated in the national capital once again on Tuesday. While Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest at the AAP office.

The protest vs protest comes a day after the presiding officer of the Delhi municipal House announced that members nominated by the LG will be allowed to vote in the mayoral election forcing the elections to be cancelled for the third time in a month.

Carrying placards, several AAP leaders and workers gathered at Rouse Avenue road and raised slogans against the BJP.

Meanwhile, at the AAP office, BJP protesters raised slogans against Kejriwal and his party.

Security around the BJP headquarters was beefed up with heavy police presence seen in the area and multiple barricades erected on Rouse Avenue road.

The showdown is the latest in the ongoing saga between the two parties. On Monday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House failed to elect a mayor even on the third attempt following a ruckus. The AAP said it moved the Supreme Court so that the mayoral polls can be held in a “court-monitored manner".

The first two sessions of the MCD House — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned by the presiding officer following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

