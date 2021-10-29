'Proud Hindu, Dilli ki Dadagiri Won't Work in Goa': CM Mamata on BJP, Religion as Famous Names Join TMC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sounded the election bugle in Goa, posing a challenge to the BJP-ruled Centre by saying its strong-arm tactics will not work in the state that has a rich culture and heritage. She also said she was a proud Hindu and the BJP was “nobody" to give her character certificate.

Mamata said, “Dilli ka dadagiri nahin chalega (Delhi’s bullying will not work). We want the federal structure to be strong. We (TMC) want to give Goa full protection to safeguard their culture and heritage. We want you to live with your head held high, live with pride."

She added, “I will die but I will not divide the people. The BJP is nobody to give me a character certificate on my religion. I’m a proud Hindu."

In a surprise announcement, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes also joined the TMC on Friday. Goa-born Paes joined the party in the presence of the chief minister. The TMC tweeted, “We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!"

Another famous name, Bollywood actor and former Miss India Nafisa Ali also joined the party along with Goa-based entrepreneur Mrinalini Deshpande.

Accompanied by former Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, who joined the TMC last month, the chief minister kickstarted the TMC’s campaign for the Goa assembly election and was addressing Trinamool leaders and party workers in Goa. Mamata called Paes her “younger brother" and said, “His joining will encourage the younger generation."

Mamata also said she loved Goa, and called all Goans her “brothers and sisters". Slamming Congress and BJP for pointing a finger at others, she said the TMC worked for the people. “We are humble, we’re ready to respect people’s trust in us. 20 people showed me black flags… I greeted them with a namaste," she added.

Mamata also called Goa her “motherland", invoking the term ‘Maa’ she uses for Bengal. “I have not come here to become CM. We will not be signboards. We want to make the Goa government free of corruption," she said.

She also said the Congress had contested so many times but had not been able to bring about any change in the state known for its tourism. She added that there was no guarantee the Congress would fare better than the BJP, as the party could not even control its own MLAs (referring to the mass exodus of Congress MLAs to the BJP).

(With inputs from Kamalika Sengupta)

