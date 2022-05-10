Karnataka Cong's MB Patil Contradicts Boss DK Shivakumar Over 'Meet with BJP Leader on PSI Scam'

The police sub-inspector (PSI) exam scam in Karnataka is getting murkier by the day.

Now, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar has raised suspicion about a meeting between KPCC campaign committee chief MB Patil and Higher Education Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Ashwanth Narayan.

The Congress has been mounting pressure on the BJP government alleging Narayan and his relatives were involved in the PSI scam. Congress leaders and workers have been protesting at several locations demanding he be sacked.

Shivakumar stated that Narayan was afraid of the Congress putting him in trouble in the PSI scam and he met MB Patil to save himself.

Advertisement

“He is scared of the Congress putting him in trouble. He doesn’t want the Congress to raise issues with him so he planned the meet. When you ask them, they will tell you that it was a personal meeting. Education Minister will also say that as I run education centres, I met him for advice," said Shivakumar.

Patil, meanwhile, contradicted his own boss. He clarified he hadn’t met the senior minister in long and politics is separate from personal relationships. The MLA further stated that they have a special relationship because his son and Narayan’s daughter are friends.

“For the past six months, I haven’t met Narayan, but there is nothing wrong in meeting him. Meeting for politics is different from casual. His daughter and my son are good friends too. I have also gone to meet CM Basavaraj Bommai. What is wrong in it," he asked.

THE SCAM

Advertisement

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the state has decided to annul the alleged scam-tainted examination that was held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors and hold re-exams.

“The main accused in the police recruitment exam scam is Divya Hagaragi, along with the others, including Saddam (driver), Suresh and Kalidas (assistants) and Sunanda (worker), have been taken into custody," Jnanendra said.

“Excluding the accused, the remaining from the 54,289 applicants will be given an opportunity to take the re-exam," he added.

Advertisement

Hagaragi was allegedly involved in rigging the recruitment and written examination held in October last year. The alleged irregularities are said to have taken place at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi run by Hagaragi. “…Bluetooth was also used (for malpractice)," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.