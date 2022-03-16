Punish Perpetrators Behind Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley: BJP Leader

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana sought exemplary punishment on Tuesday for the perpetrators behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir over three decades ago. He described the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley as one of the major human rights violations of the 20th century.

"Those creating suspicions, alibis and excuses were actually insulating the perpetrators, menacingly being sponsored and supported by the neighbouring country. This is a dangerous machination, emboldening the persecutors to carry out their radicalised agenda," Rana said, addressing a function here. Without identifying anyone, but apparently referring to the ongoing debate around "The Kashmir Files", a movie based on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, he said, "The irony is that the terror ecosystem is seeking to portray the perpetrators as victims and inflict ignominy on all those who have braved the brunt."

"With a quarter of the 21st century coming to close, the displaced community continues to be refugees in their own country — this is something incompressible," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He sought exemplary punishment for the actors, perpetrators and terror supporters for "hounding out" the miniscule minority from their homes and hearths. The truth of Kashmir should be told "objectively, loudly and fearlessly", Rana said, adding, "The nervousness among the sympathisers can be well understood as their narrative of over three decades is falling apart into bits and pieces." He said they have no courage to face the ugly truth, which is glaring at them and shattering their conscience, if any.

"These people have done no good to the majority population in the valley as well, who have been pushed to a gun culture, alien to the land of saints and sages," Rana said. He said the tragic events of the 1990s unfolding over the past few days have rattled all those across the country who have been weaving the cobweb of dividing people, Hindus and Muslims in particular, for their vote-bank politics.

"Now that they are struggling to save themselves from the spiders they had unleashed over the decades, the discomfort is manifesting in frustration," the BJP leader said.

