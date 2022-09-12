Punjab: AAP Minister in Soup After Audio Clip ‘Planning Extortion’ Goes Viral; He Says ‘It’s Conspiracy’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has landed in another trouble as an audio clip reportedly went viral where Punjab cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his close aide were allegedly planning to extort money from officials and transporters. The Opposition parties including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to sack Sarari.

Though the Opposition claimed it is an open and shut case, Sarari has refuted the allegations and filed a complaint with the police, India Today reported.

Sarari, who holds the charge of the minister of Freedom Fighter Defense services, Welfare Food Processing and Horticulture departments, demanded the action against those circulating the “fake" audio clip and said it is a conspiracy against him.

This came months after health minister Dr Vijay Singla was removed from Bhagwant Mann Cabinet over corruption charges.

Congress, BJP Seek Sarari’s Removal from Punjab Cabinet

Sharing the purported audio clip, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said it is a test of Mann on the issue of corruption. He said if CM Mann retains Sarari, it would mean action against Singla was bogus.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded removal of Sarari and said the matter involving him is serious.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the AAP came to power promising “corruption-free" government and even did gimmicks of launching helpline but now fails to take any action against Minister Fauja Singh Sarai despite leaked audio conversation of his OSD.

