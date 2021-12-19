Punjab Cabinet Min Calls Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Political Mercenary', Accuses Him of 'Dividing Congress'

A cabinet minister in the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led government carried out an all-out attack on state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday and accused him of “creating divisions" within the party. Upset by Sidhu’s remarks at a rally on Saturday, Minister for Technical Education Rana Gurjeet Singh called him a “political mercenary".

The minister also accused Sidhu of questioning the loyalty of the “true and traditional Congressmen" and said he joined the party just to become the chief minister.

“Beware and mind your language while talking about a true Congressman. You are just like a mercenary having joined the party just with the sole purpose of becoming the Chief Minister, while I have been in the party right from my birth" said Rana, while responding to Sidhu’s remarks about him made at Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday.

The senior Congress leader questioned the intentions of Sidhu in opposing his own government and the Chief Minister, saying he has now been exposed. “You have been openly criticizing our Chief Minister as you have started feeling jealous and insecure about his popularity among the masses", Rana told Sidhu and warned him against weakening the party by trying to create divisions and fissures.

This statement comes after Sidhu launched an attack on Captain Amarinder Singh and Rana saying “I was made to sit at home. Who did that? It was Captain. Did anyone think that Captain could have been removed? He wanted the doors to be shut on me. Captain, just watch me. I am standing on the land of Guru Nanak. The Guru has ended the tenure of Rajas and Ranas."

Sidhu had in the past also raised objection to the induction of Rana in the ministry but the latter had so far resisted responding to the public attacks.

