Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Hold First Meeting on Saturday After New Cabinet Takes Oath at Raj Bhavan

Newly inducted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold the first meeting of the new cabinet, soon after it takes oath at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. Mann was sworn in at a public open air ceremony in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

Officials said the state’s cabinet expansion ceremony to induct ministers will be held at 11 am in Chandigarh. Soon after, the first meeting of the cabinet will also be held at 12.30 pm, they added.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab civil secretariat. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

Advertisement

Names of Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Kultar Sandhwan, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Baljinder Kaur, all of whom were legislators in the previous assembly, besides first-time MLAs Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeevanjot Kaur and Dr Charanjit Singh, are doing the rounds for ministerial positions.

The Aam Aadmi Party delivered a massive upset by defeating the Congress. It romped home with 92 assembly seats out of a total of 117.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.