Punjab CM Calls Assembly Session on Sept 27 After Guv’s Cancellation; AAP MLAs Stage Stir

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a special session of the Punjab Assembly will be summoned on September 27, a day after the Punjab governor had withdrawn an earlier order calling the special session on Thursday to bring a confidence motion.

“It was decided unanimously that the Vidhan Sabha session will be summoned on September 27," Mann said adding that in the session, issues like electricity and stubble burning will be discussed. He further said they will approach the Supreme Court against the move of withdrawal of the order calling the special session.

The decision comes after a major embarrassment for the AAP government in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime’s plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.

Meanwhile, AAP legislators on Thursday also took out a march in protest against the cancellation of the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. The AAP legislator were seen holding placards - “Stop murder of democracy" and “Operation Lotus murdabad". The AAP MLAs slammed the Congress and the BJP for allegedly being hand in glove and working against holding the special session of the state assembly.

The AAP legislators were however stopped from moving towards the Governor’s residence. Police had put up barricades around one km from the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The protesting MLAs sat down where they were stopped and started shouting slogans against the Congress and BJP. No state minister was seen participating in the protest.

The governor withdrew the order for the special session, saying he had sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow it. The AAP government in Punjab had sought the session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

The AAP had recently claimed that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the six-month-old government under its ‘Operation Lotus’.

(With Inputs from PTI)

