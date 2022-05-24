'Concrete Proof' of Corruption Found Against Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla; CM Mann Dismisses Him

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed dismissed health and family welfare minister Vijay Singla “for taking commission". Sources said there is “concrete evidence" that Singla was demanding one per cent commission from officials for contracts. This comes after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had promised to crack down on corruption in Punjab.

Soon after Mann was elected as CM, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had said the AAP government has eradicated corruption in the national capital, and Mann and his ministers will also “now run an honest government in Punjab as well".

“Next time, if someone asks you for a bribe. Don’t refuse. Just take out your phone and record the incident and share it on the number that will be released. It will be his (Mann’s) personal WhatsApp number. We will initiate strict action against that official," Kejriwal had said.

