Home » News » Politics » Punjab CM Mann Meets PM Modi, Promises Crackdown on Corruption

Punjab CM Mann Meets PM Modi, Promises Crackdown on Corruption

Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (News18)
Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (News18)

Riding a wave for change, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: March 24, 2022, 15:50 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in their first meeting after he was sworn in on March 16. Riding a wave for change, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls.

Mann met Modi at the latter's office in Parliament.

Mann has promised a crackdown on corruption and a slew of welfare measures for the state's population.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 24, 2022, 15:48 IST