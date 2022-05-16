Punjab CM Mann Reaches Out to Citizens, Launches 'Lok Milni' for Redressal of Grievances

In a bid to reach out to people, two months after the Aam Aadmi Party formed their government in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, launched a programme called Lok Milni, an attempt to meet people from across the state and look into the grievances.

The process of inviting grievances of people from across the state was launched two months ago when the CM had invited people from across the state to lodge their grievances and complaints with the Chief Minister’s office. Officers of all departments were also called and questioned by CM Mann on the status of complaints received by his office. The officers were held accountable for the status of these complaints.

The complaints varied from those who were selected for government jobs in the past by previous governments were still to join as their process was not complete, the citizens also wanted the government to act upon the power theft and shortage. The grievances also ranged from non-action against drug peddlers who were still roaming free and encroachment on village common land. The purpose was to ensure that the CM gets a personal hearing.

Two months into power, the Mann-led government came to power with promises of job creation and improvement of health and education facilities in the state, one of the first decisions that his government took was to launch a recruitment drive to fill 26,454 posts in 25 departments including agriculture, excise and taxation, finance, police, revenue and water resources. The CM assured that the jobs would be totally based on degrees and no recommendation or bribe.

Though these promises are still to see the end of the tunnel, some of the other promises that the government is still to look into is the direct transfer payment into women’s accounts as promised, the government is also to sort out the power outages in different parts of the state.

The opposition parties have been targeting the Mann government on the law and order situation in the state, with incidents like the communal clash in Patiala, RPG blast in Mohali and death of youths being reported from various parts of the state due to drug overdose.

