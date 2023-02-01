The release of the official calendar by the Bhagwant Mann-led government has triggered a row with the Punjab Congress alleging that the AAP was using it for its own propaganda. The chief minister had recently released the calendar for 2023, which primarily showcased projects initiated by the ruling party in the state. Alongside details of the projects, the calendar carries Mann’s photograph.

The Punjab Congress targeted the Mann-led government over using the official calendar for the party’s propaganda. State unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Punjab was known as the land of seers and, instead of using pictures of religious places, the AAP government had used the medium for self-propagation. He said the CM had allowed the use of his picture.

Opposition parties said according to an earlier tradition, the government calendars carried pictures of religious significance and, by replacing them with his own, the government was trying to send out a wrong message.

“The party claims to be a party for Aam Aadmi and here what they are trying to do is misuse the government calendar and turn it into the party’s propaganda material," alleged an Akali Dal leader.

While releasing the calendar and diary for 2023, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office had said the layout design of the diary was conceptualised and prepared by the information and public relations department.

The AAP government has been facing a relentless onslaught from opposition parties over not just the alleged misuse of funds but also interference of party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the day-to-day affairs of the state government.

Earlier, former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh had urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek an appraisal report from chief secretary VK Janjua, after he “gave his report card to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal".

In a letter to the governor, Singh said, “His conduct was irrational and despicable display of unique sycophancy on January 27 on the ceremonial inauguration of 400 Aam Aadmi clinics at Amritsar, where Janjua was seen presenting his report card to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in scant disregard of the rules of governance and the dignity of Punjab."

