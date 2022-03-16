Punjab CM Swearing-In: He Was, Will Always Be in My Prayers, Says Mann's Ex-Wife Inderpreet

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping victory in the Punjab Assembly election, the newly sworn-in chief minister’s ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur, who resides in the US, said that both their children reached India to witness the oath-taking ceremony in Khatkar Kalan, adding that they are “overwhelmed and very excited".

Bhagwant Mann and Inderpreet Kaur’s children Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and Dilshan Mann (17) have flown to India from the US to attend Mann’s swearing-in ceremony that took place on Wednesday, Indian Express reported.

“Both our children have reached India and they will attend Bhagwant’s swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan. They are overwhelmed and very excited. They need some time to sink-in this feeling."

Bhagwant Mann and Inderpreet Kaur separated in 2015, following which the latter shifted to the US with their children.

Commenting for the first time on Mann’s victory in the recently concluded Punjab polls, Inderpreet Kaur said that he was always in her prayers and will continue to be.

“I always worked hard for his success but behind his back. I have never said anything bad for him from my side. He was always in my prayers for all these years and will always continue to be. Yes, there were physical distances but that doesn’t mean we were not praying for his success. It’s just that I was busy here in the US with my work and children’s studies," Inderpreet Kaur, who hails from Ludhiana’s Barewal, was quoted as saying.

Inderpreet was seen as a big support in Mann’s campaign for the 3014 Lok Sabha elections and campaigned for him in villages of Sangrur from where he was elected as AAP MP for the first time.

The couple, however, filed for a divorce in 2015.

AAP’s victory in Punjab polls

The AAP bagged a whopping 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Bhagwant Mann, who the AAP had named the CM face for Punjab before the polls, won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.

Mann took oath as Punjab CM on Wednesday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

(With PTI inputs)

