Punjab Cong Chief Warring, MLA Khaira Booked for Sharing 'Forged' Letter of Appointments 'Signed' by Kejriwal

The Punjab Police on Saturday booked Congress’s state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for allegedly sharing a list of appointments of chairpersons of different boards and corporations on a “fabricated" letterhead of the AAP that bore the “forged" signature of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The case was registered based on a complaint by AAP SAS Nagar district president Prabhjot Kaur under sections 465 and 471 of the IPC and section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant stated that she noticed that Raja Warring and Khaira posted “forged" documents on their official Twitter accounts detailing the names of chairpersons claimed to be appointed by the Punjab government. However, the said list was “forged" by creating “fabricated letterhead" of the Aam Aadmi Party and further bears “forged" signatures of Kejriwal, claimed the complainant.

Kaur further said that being associated with the AAP, she personally verified the fact from the party office in Delhi about the document and it came to her knowledge that no such list has ever been published by Kejriwal or any other officials.

“The above named persons (Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira) had knowingly, deliberately, intentionally and with mala fide intention to defame the reputation of party and with an intention to create unrest in the state of Punjab, had done this illegal act of forgery and fake news publication with their teasing comments just to mislead the people of Punjab," the complaint said, adding, “It is requested that appropriate legal action be taken against them."

Meanwhile, Khaira reacted to the complaint filed against him and said, “In the same words of @Arvind Kejriwal I welcome his sponsored “Love-Letter" registering Fir against me & @RajaBrar_INC for a Twitter post. Will @BhagwantMann dare register Fir against Kejriwal for faking to be Aap Pb Convenor for Z-Plus security at d cost of Pb!This is pure hatred!"

