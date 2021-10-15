Home» News»Politics»Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Sidhu Likely to Meet Rahul Gandhi Today as Cong Gears Up to Announce Decision on His Resignation Letter

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: This came a month after Sidhu posted his resignation letter on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today, a day after he promised to abide by Gandhis’ decision on his concerns on Punjab affairs. This came a month after Sidhu posted his resignation letter on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. However, a decision was party by the high command of the grand old party. On Thursday, after an intense meeting with the cricketer-turned-politician at the party headquarters in the state, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat announced that Sidhu will continue as Punjab Congress chief.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal later said that the party would formally clear the air on Sidhu in 12 to 16 hours. Local reports said that there are indications that some issues raised by Sidhu may be addressed. After the meeting, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “I have conveyed my concerns to the party. I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandh. Whatever decision they take will be in the best interest of the Congress and of Punjab." Responding to queries on his resignation, he replied, “I have always considered the Gandhis supreme and have followed their directions."

Meanwhile, Sidhu’s daughter Rabia inaugurated a park in Amritsar East constituency, represented by her father, amid speculations of taking a political plunge. According to a report in The Tribune, this is the same park in the B-Block of New Amritsar, which was already inaugurated by Amritsar Improvement Trust former president Dinesh Bassi. Bassi was the first casualty after Sidhu visited Amritsar and replaced him with his ally Damandeep Singh Uppal. However, she denied joining politics. “I am just representing my father in his absence as he is occupied in a ‘bigger’ fight for Punjab," she was quoted.

Oct 15, 2021

09:14 (IST)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today in Delhi.

Oct 15, 2021

08:57 (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his family members on Thursday paid a visit to former-CM Amarinder Singh at his residence in Siswan in Mohali. Sources said the visit was a courtesy call and no political issue was discussed.

Oct 15, 2021

08:51 (IST)

Punjab CM Directs Chief Secretary to Form Panel to Simplify Land Laws | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed the chief secretary on Thursday to constitute a committee to simplify land ownership rules. He said the initiative would go a long way to streamline the existing procedure of 'girdawari and jamabandi' that will protect the people from sheer exploitation through illegal practices to divest them from their proprietary rights.

Oct 15, 2021

08:19 (IST)

After the meeting on Thursday, Rawat said, “Navjot Sidhu has clearly stated that the decision of the Congress President will be acceptable to him. The instructions are clear that he should work as Punjab Congress President and set up the organisational structure. An announcement will be made tomorrow."

Oct 15, 2021

07:56 (IST)

Navjot Sidhu To Continue as Punjab Congress Chief | Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as Punjab Congress chief, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said after an intense meeting with the cricketer-turned-politician at the party headquarters in the state on Thursday. The meeting, also attended by Congress veteran KC Venugopal, came after Sidhu last month posted his resignation on Twitter apparently miffed at the appointments and cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Oct 15, 2021

07:40 (IST)

In a joint press conference, Punjab ministers Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla termed the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force an "attack on federalism". While slamming the Centre, Pargat Singh targeted Amarinder Singh as well, alleging that he was hand-in-glove with the BJP.

Oct 15, 2021

07:39 (IST)

Punjab Minister Pargat Slams Amarinder, He Hits Back | Punjab minister Pargat Singh on Thursday slammed former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who voiced his support for the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction in the state, accusing the senior leader of having a role behind the move. Amarinder Singh hit back at the minister, saying that he and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had nothing better to do than cook up ridiculous stories for cheap publicity.

Oct 15, 2021

07:38 (IST)

Punjab CM Channi, Family Visit Amarinder Singh | Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his family members on Thursday paid a visit to former-CM Amarinder Singh at his residence in Siswan in Mohali. Sources said the visit was a courtesy call and no political issue was discussed. It was the first meeting Channi had with Amarinder Singh after he was sworn in as the new chief minister of Punjab last month. Channi was accompanied by his newly-wedded son Navjit Singh, daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur and other family members.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation has yet been taken by the party leadership. He was asked to meet up with the party leadership and he met AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the party headquarters.

During the meeting, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia. Sidhu has recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general. After the meeting, Sidhu said any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab, and he would abide by it.

“I have raised my concerns about Punjab and Punjab Congress before the party high command and I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji that whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab," he said. “I always consider them supreme and will follow every direction given by them," Sidhu told reporters.

Senior party leaders said a final decision on Sidhu’s resignation would be taken by Friday and there would be clarity on the issue. Rawat said Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress chief and was asked to set up the organisation in the poll-bound state and strengthen it further. “Navjot Sidhu has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president and set up the organisation structure and strengthen it," said Rawat after the meeting.

“Mr Sidhu told you clearly that whatever decision Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will take will be fully acceptable to him and he will follow it. The orders are absolutely clear that he as Punjab Congress president performs his duty strongly and quickly establishes the organisational structure," the party general secretary said. He said by Friday the party would issue a related decision formally. “The situation will be absolutely clear tomorrow. The orders are clear that he works with his full strength as Punjab Congress chief," Rawat said.

Asked if Sidhu’s resignation would be accepted, he said, “Every decision is taken under a process and there are established practices."

