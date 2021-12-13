Punjab Congress Finally Gets into Poll Mode, Sonia Gandhi Announces Panel to Pick Candidates

After much delay and drama in the state unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday announced a 29-member Punjab election committee for the forthcoming assembly polls. The ruling party also announced presidents and working presidents for all district committees in the state.

The party’s poll panel, which will shortlist candidates, will have state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu as chairman and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as a member. The committee also has Rajya Sabha member Ambika Soni, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, MP Partap Singh Bajwa, all party lawmakers of Punjab from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and all ministers of the state government.

Others included in the panel are former chief minister Rajinder Bhattal, former state party chiefs HS Hanspal and Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Congress secretary KL Sharma, MLA Raminder Amla, senior vice president of state unit Laal Singh, state working presidents Kuljit Nagra, Sukhvinder Danny and Pawan Goel.

Punjab Congress vice president Gurpreet Kangar, MLAs Balbir Singh Sidhu, Shyam Sunder Arora, Rana Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Navtej Cheema have also been named in the panel alongside Hamid Masih, state SC department chairman Raj Kumar Chhabewal, Punjab Mahila Congress chief Balbir Rani Sodhi, state youth president Barinder Dhillon, Punjab NSU president Akshay Sharma and chief organiser of Punjab Seva Dal Nirmal Kaira.

As per the Congress constitution, the state president heads all state election committees.

Gandhi also appointed 35 district working presidents.

The announcement of the committee has come after inordinate delays with bickering over finalisation of the members. Sources said changes had been sought in the original list proposed by the state unit chief. According to them, Sidhu had been upset over the delays in the announcement of the office bearers and constitution of the election committee.

