Punjab Congress to Approach High Command to Seek Expulsion of Capt Amarinder's Wife from Party

On a day when former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the Punjab unit of Congress decided to approach the party high command to seek the expulsion of his wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur from the party for “anti-party activities".

The decision to approach the top brass of the party was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary. Though the meeting was held to mobilise the party cadre for the September 4 rally in Delhi against the rising inflation and for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the leaders and MLAs also raised the issue of “indiscipline" in the party.

The meeting was also attended by Congress legislative party leader in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa, Members of Parliament, former ministers, and sitting and ex-MLAs. Some of the leaders, who were upset with the continuation of Kaur in the party, have sought clarity on why the high command was delaying action against her.

Leaders told Chaudhary that no action has been taken against Kaur for “anti-party activities" despite serving a show cause notice. “The party in-charge assured those who attended the meeting that such leaders and their activities were under a close scrutiny," said a leader who attended the meeting. However, Kaur has constantly denied having indulged in any anti-party activity.

According to sources, Chaudhary also informed the leaders that the high command was upset at continued bickering within the party and public statements made by leaders against each other. They added that though Chaudhary did not name anyone but it was believed that he was reacting to public statement of Sukhpal Khaira against the Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring.

Sources further said that the social media outburst of Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar against the Punjab Pradesh Congress chief was also noted in the meeting. Sandeep, nephew of Sunil Jahkar who recently crossed over to BJP, had recently tweeted targeting Warring. “The sheer arrogance of the Punjab Congress President when you publicly rebuke a senior leader like Khaira and then one expects to be respected by the cadre, respect is earned," he had tweeted.

It is learnt that the PPCC chief had asked for strict action against all the leaders, including the MP for “anti-party activities".

