Punjab Elections 2020: 60,000 Troops of Central Forces, State Armed Police to Be On Guard

Amid threats from various Khalistani and Pakistan-based terror organisations and to maintain law and order during the elections, around 60,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Forces from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country and state armed police will reach Punjab.

According to the sources, 600 companies of CAPF and state armed police forces will be deployed by February 15 and this figure may go up.

Sources told News18 that more than to 450 companies from the centre will be deployed in Punjab. It includes 150 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 80 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 162 Border Security Force and companies from other paramilitary forces such as CISF, SSB.

The ministry of home affairs on Monday issued orders for additional deployment of 50 CAPF companies to Punjab for election duty and the figure could go up in the coming days after analysing the situation.

Sources also confirmed that more troops from Uttarakhand will join after finishing the elections.

While BSF will send 20 companies, other additional paramilitary forces will take the total number of troops deployed to 60,000.

CAPF has been asked to work out the deployment plan in consultation with state police authorities and also approach them to provide necessary accommodation, transportation, logistics and other arrangements, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Punjab’s chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju last month said the state has urged the Election Commission to deploy 1,050 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the February 20 assembly polls.​

