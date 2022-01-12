Punjab Elections 2022: After PM's Security Breach, BJP Leaders to Get More Protection

Amid the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security, various leaders of political parties, mainly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are likely to get security cover in Punjab, considering the threat perception during the state elections. The process of giving security based on threat perception assessment has already started.

According to sources, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister, has been given Z category security cover in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday.

He is also the BJP’s Punjab in charge and has strongly objected to the security breach of PM.

“PM Modi isn’t a person, he’s an institution. The country felt relief after hearing the PM was thankful to have returned alive. This wasn’t just the government’s failure, but a well-organized conspiracy by Congress leaders," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI.

Similarly, others leaders will also get security cover. Sources aware of the development also claim that a youth leader from Punjab, Parminder Singh Brar, who was the head of Akali Dal’s youth wing and recently joined the BJP, will also security cover.

Brar is the grandson of late Akali leader Hari Singh Zira. Brar is likely to get security cover only in Punjab and Delhi. According to a senior official, the step has been taken after analysing the law and order situation in Punjab.

Sources said that Central Armed Police Forces namely the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be tasked with giving cover to politicians. Sources also told News18 that Punjab Police may be asked to provide security cover to leaders facing threat as per the threat perception analysis.

“After the PM’s security breach, it is likely that local police will not provide adequate security to various leaders. Intelligence inputs also suggest that leaders may get targeted during polls. Security cover provided by them is completely based on security assessment done by agencies which can be increased or decreased anytime," the official said.

Last year in December, the Union Home Ministry upgraded the security cover of BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa a few days after he joined the BJP.

Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi’s security cover was also upgraded from the ‘Y’ category to the ‘Z’ category. Sodhi had also joined the BJP with Sirsa in December.

Sodhi has been an MLA for the last four terms and was a close aide of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. He was also worked as the sports minister in Amarinder Singh’s government.

Last year, during the West Bengal elections, the centre had upgraded and given security cover of various BJP leaders facing threat.

Various incidents of attack on BJP leaders took place during campaigns. BJP president JP Nadda’s car was also attacked by a mob. Later, the centre provided security cover to various leaders.

Also, the Union home ministry approved ‘X category’ security cover for all newly elected 77 BJP MLAs. The ministry’s decision was taken in view of the alleged post-poll violence targeted at members and workers of opposition in the state.

