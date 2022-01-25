Punjab Elections 2022: Amritsar-based Conjoined Twins Sohna-Mohna Get Voter ID Cards

Amritsar-based famous conjoined twins Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, fondly known as Sohna-Mohna, were on Tuesday handed over two separate Electoral Photo Identity Cards by Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju. The Election Commission of India had considered Sohna and Mohna as separate voters and decided to give individual voting rights to both of them.

Both Sohna and Mohna turned 18 last year. Raju said special arrangements will be made for Sohna and Mohna so that both can vote separately, maintaining their privacy. Born in June 2003 in Delhi, they were abandoned by their parents. They were adopted by an orphanage in Amritsar.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Punjab CEO Raju, meanwhile, also symbolically handed over five more EPIC cards to the first-time voters during the state-level event organised at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) here, an official statement said. Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DC-cum-DEO), who have joined the event virtually have handed over the EPIC card to first-time voters at district levels.

The CEO accompanied by additional CEO DPS Kharbanda along with DEOs, officials also took the pledge to promote democratic electoral participation. The theme for this year's National Voters' Day is 'making elections inclusive, accessible and participative'.

Raju also unveiled the poster of the 'Know Your Candidate' mobile application, using which electors can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate.

