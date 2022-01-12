​Punjab Elections 2022: Can Leaders Convert Twitter, Facebook Popularity into Votes?

The online popularity of the bigwigs of political parties in Punjab would be put to extreme test as they go into a virtual campaign ahead of next month’s assembly polls.

Some of the big guns from across different parties may have a huge online follower base and their tweets and posts may be drawing huge traction, but the big question confronting the leaders is – Can they convert these followers into real voters during the virtual campaign?

Online, the leaders do have an impressive base. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s social media account reveals that he is one of the most popular politicians of the state on Facebook, where he has 2.3 million followers on his official page and 4.12 lakh followers on Twitter.

Only next to Badal is former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, with 11.5 lakh followers on Twitter and over 14.66 lakh followers on Facebook.

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann has over 22.64 lakh followers on Facebook and over 5.47 lakh followers on Twitter.

In what say seem to be not in sync with his popularity on ground, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has around 1.6 million followers on Facebook and over 1 million followers on Twitter.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has over 4.24 lakh followers on Facebook and over 1.52 lakh followers on Twitter.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma has over 1.96 lakh followers on Facebook and over 8,300 on Twitter. Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has over 53,500 followers on Facebook and over 20,400 followers on Twitter.

