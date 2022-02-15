Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Chopper Sparks New Verbal Duel, Modi Recalls 2014 Case, Channi Says 'Not Allowed to Fly Due to PM's Visit'

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: As PM Narendra Modi addressed his first physical rally in poll-bound Punjab after, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that his chopper was denied permission to take off twice during the day due to flying restrictions imposed during the PM’s visit. Channi had to skip AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Hoshiarpur as he could not take off. Read More
Stepping up the heat on the AAP, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today accused party convener Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people in the name of “politics of change", claiming every third candidate of the party had criminal record. The SAD had the maximum number of candidates with criminal record, followed by the AAP, he said. A number of AAP candidates are those who were denied ticket by other parties. How can Kejriwal talk of change? Charanjit Singh Channi, CM.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cautioned people against “experimenting" in the Punjab assembly elections on February 20, asserting that “only the Congress can take care of Punjab". Addressing a poll rally in Hoshiarpur, Gandhi said that the Congress understands Punjab very well and can take the state forward. “Punjab’s peace is the most important thing. Remember, this is not a laboratory. It is not a place to carry out an experiment." “You understand the Congress party. It can take everyone along and maintain peace. We have experience in doing so. This is not the time to experiment… What matters most for Punjab is peace, communal harmony and unity for the sake of which Congress is ready to sacrifice anything. It is the only party that can take along people of all faiths, castes and beliefs," he added.
A farmer union leader was among the two people arrested on Monday in connection with the attack on BJP candidate from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency Sucha Ram Ladhar, police said. Ladhar was injured and hospitalised after his car was attacked Sunday evening. The 63-year-old retired IAS officer was returning from a village in his constituency after campaigning when the attack took place. The Ludhiana Police registered a case against Jagwinder Singh Raju, circle head of the Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan), Luvjit Singh and 20 others in connection with the attack. Both Raju and Luvjit Singh have been arrested. The case has been registered at Sadar police station under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), based on Ladhar’s complaint.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cautioned people against going for any “experiment" in the Punjab assembly polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it. Addressing poll rallies in Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur, Gandhi asserted that his party understands Punjab very well and can take the state forward. The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, saying he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches. Gandhi also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on the drug menace in Punjab, and asked him why he did not speak on the subject when his party’s previous alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal was in power in the state. Gandhi also promised that the drug problem would be wiped out from Punjab if his party returns to power in the state.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the AAP’s rival parties in Punjab are targeting him and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as they do not want the state to have an honest government. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party said the only fault of his party and its leaders is that they talk about improving the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab, giving jobs to people and ensuring justice in sacrilege cases. In a swipe at his Punjab counterpart, Kejriwal said Charanjit Singh Channi has been having nightmares about him and is unable to sleep these days. Blaming corruption for the inflow of drugs into the state, the AAP leader asserted it will stop once his party comes to power.
Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday accused party convener Arvind Kejriwal of misleading people in the name of ‘politics of change’. He claimed that every third candidate of the party had a criminal record. The SAD had the maximum number of candidates with criminal records, followed by the AAP, he said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also alleged that the AAP wanted to use Punjab as a stepping stone to success.
Channi added that a number of AAP candidates are those who were denied tickets by other parties. How can Kejriwal talk of change?.
Congress has promised free education in government schools and colleges and one lakh government jobs in the first year if the party returned to power after the February 20 Assembly elections. Channi at a press conference said people of Punjab could see through the “falsehood” of Kejriwal.
Punjab will vote on February 20.
