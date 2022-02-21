Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Winning from Both Seats with Good Margin, Kejriwal A Liar, Says Channi

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is a lying man who speaks big lies. He also said that he is winning on both the seats he is contesting. Read More
votes in Amritsar for Punjab assembly polls. Special arrangements were made by the Returning Officer as the two were provided with goggles to keep the secrecy of votes between them. Officials said that, in order to maintain the secrecy between the two separate voters special arrangements were made at the polling booth. “It is a very unique case. The Election Commission told us to do proper videography. They’re icons of PWD voters. They’re conjoined but two separate voters. Arrangements were made by the RO of giving them goggles so that secrecy of voting is maintained," Gaurav Kumar, PRO told ANI.
“I’m winning with a good margin from both the regions I’m contesting from… Arvind Kejriwal is a lying man, he speaks big lies and either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes," Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi said.
Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate and two-time MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann has denied any possibility of a hung assembly, and said AAP will win “more than 80 seats" in the 117 assembly constituencies. As he visited a gurdwara in Mohali before casting vote after which he headed to Dhuri, the constituency from where he is contesting this time, News18 spoke with Mann in Ranike village after he offered prayers at the Rankeshwara Mahadev Temple.
As Punjab voted today in all 117 assembly constituencies, News18 spoke with incumbent chief minister and Congress’ CM face Charanjit Singh Channi as he was going through a story in the newspaper that mentioned Dera Sacha Sauda’s support to the BJP and Akalis. Dera’s support for the BJP brings mixed reactions for Channi who said he’s “not at all worried". He told News18, “I am used to everyone targeting me whether it’s the BJP or the Kejriwal." READ MORE
Nearly 70 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in the assembly elections in Punjab, according to official data. Polling was held in the state from 8 am to 6 pm, but both have released voting data only till 5 pm. The average voter turnout for the single-phase elections to the 117-member assembly in Punjab was 69.65 percent.
“I’m winning with a good margin from both the regions I’m contesting from… Arvind Kejriwal is a lying man, he speaks big lies and either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes,” Channi said.
The Punjab CM is contesting from Bhadaur seat, in addition to his sitting Chamkaur Sahib seat for the state polls.
Further hitting on the AAP, he said that the party has leaders who have been rejected from all the sides and added that if party comes to power, there will be no change.
“If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power, there will be no change, as they have political leaders who get rejected from all sides. They’re neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple,” Channi added.
The statement comes as Punjab recorded nearly 70 percent polling till 5 pm in the assembly elections. The average voter turnout for the single-phase elections to the 117-member assembly in Punjab was 69.65 per cent. The results for the assembly elections of Punjab will be declared on March 10 along with that of UP, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
The Election Commission (EC) restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling booths in Moga in Punjab following complaints that he was trying to influence voters. His vehicle wasPunjab Elections 2022
also impounded by police, said officials. However, Sood, who denied the charges, alleged that other candidates were trying to buy votes. His sister Malvika Sood Sachar is a Congress candidate from Moga.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.