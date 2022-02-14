Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's First Visit to State Today Post Security Breach; Sidhu Gets Shot in the Arm as NRIs Extend Support

He will be visiting poll-bound Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17 ahead of February 20 elections in the state.

Sidhu addressed NRIs as the ‘soul of Punjab’ and said at most of the villages, the NRIs had donated more funds than the government and their influence could not be ignored. “Instead of doling out funds for electioneering, I urge each one of you to reach out to at least 100 of your relatives living in Punjab, convince them to vote only for the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward incident this time, the Punjab police are on their toes to put foolproof security arrangements in place for PM Modi’s visit this time. On January 5, due to a massive security breach on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur, PM Modi had to return after nearly a 20-minute halt at a flyover on the way.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies– Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the February 20 assembly polls. We have conducted surveys thrice. In all the three surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in both the seats, he said while addressing the media here. Channi, who is Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala.

