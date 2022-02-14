Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's First Visit to State Today Post Security Breach; Sidhu Gets Shot in the Arm as NRIs Extend Support

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Assembly elections, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu got a shot in the arm with a group of non-resident Indians (NRIs) extending support. Meanwhile, after the January 5 security breach fiasco, Punjab police are leaving nothing to chance to make security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Read More
Slamming Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday wondered how a Chief Minister who could not provide a secure route to the Prime Minister keep the state secure. “CM Channi is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A chief minister who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?" Shah said at an election rally in Ludhiana. READ MORE
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies– Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the February 20 assembly polls. We have conducted surveys thrice. In all the three surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in both the seats, he said while addressing the media here.
Channi, who is Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. According to the survey, in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is liked by 35 per cent people and 52 per cent people chose the AAP, claimed Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener and chief minister of Delhi. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi. He also raised the issue of religious conversion of Sikhs and Hindus in the state and lambasted the Channi-led government for ‘failing’ to check this practice. Shah claimed that religious conversions were a big problem in Punjab. “These religious conversions cannot be stopped by Channi sahib," he said, adding that the AAP couldn’t stop them either. He asserted that only the BJP could stop the conversions.
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday asked people to teach a lesson to the Congress in Punjab in the February 20 assembly elections for its “anti-poor" policies. Dalip Singh Rana, better known as ‘The Great Khali’ for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), also asked a gathering at a rally in Onkar Nagar to vote for the BJP for making Punjab a drug-free state. Both were addressing the rally in support for the BJP’s nominee from Phagwara (reserved) assembly seat, Vijay Sampla. Rana claimed that only BJP can rid Punjab of the drug menace, while Tiwari regaled the gathering, comprising mainly migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with his Bhojpuri numbers which he kept adapting to urge for votes for Sampla.
BJP candidate from Punjab’s Gill constituency Sucha Ram Ladhar was injured and hospitalised after unidentified persons allegedly attacked his car Sunday evening, police said. The attack took place when he was returning from a village in his constituency in Ludhiana after campaigning. Some people hurled bricks at Ladhar’s car and he sustained injuries in the attack, a police official from the area where the incident took place said over the phone. Ladhar was taken to Ludhiana civil hospital, he said, adding his condition is stable. “Further investigations are on," the police official said.
Sidhu addressed NRIs as the ‘soul of Punjab’ and said at most of the villages, the NRIs had donated more funds than the government and their influence could not be ignored. “Instead of doling out funds for electioneering, I urge each one of you to reach out to at least 100 of your relatives living in Punjab, convince them to vote only for the truth,” he said.
Meanwhile, to avoid any untoward incident this time, the Punjab police are on their toes to put foolproof security arrangements in place for PM Modi’s visit this time. On January 5, due to a massive security breach on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur, PM Modi had to return after nearly a 20-minute halt at a flyover on the way.
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies– Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the February 20 assembly polls. We have conducted surveys thrice. In all the three surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in both the seats, he said while addressing the media here. Channi, who is Congress's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting the polls from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala.
