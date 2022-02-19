Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: SFJ Letter Controversy Creates Flutter on Last Day of Campaigning; Cong Releases Poll Manifesto

The letter purportedly written by the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in Gurmukhi was forwarded to the home minister by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with a personal note saying the matter was “serious” and compromised the security and integrity of the nation.

Shah in his reply to Channi’s letter said that no one will be allowed to play with India’s unity and integrity. He said it is highly condemnable that to grab power some people go to the extent of joining hands with the separatists and also go to the limits of breaking Punjab and the country.

He said this in reply to the letter written by Channi claiming that he had received a letter by SFJ which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP. Channi claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that it had given its support to the AAP in the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017 and similarly in these polls too.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday claimed that the SAD-BSP alliance would win over 80 seats in the February 20 Punjab assembly polls. Badal also predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would fail to cross its tally of 20 seats that it won in the 2017 polls while the Congress was likely to be reduced to less than 10 seats in 117-member Punjab assembly.

The SAD-BSP combine is heading towards an absolute majority, he said. Our seats are increasing by the day as people are realising the time-tested pro-farmer, pro-poor policies of the SAD coupled with its commitment to peace and communal harmony is the only way forward,” Badal said.

Campaigning for the 117 assembly seats of Punjab came to an end on Friday evening even as political parties made last-minute efforts to mobilise support for their candidates ahead of the February 20 elections. The Congress released its manifesto earlier in the day, promising financial assistance for women, one lakh government jobs and creation of corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining if it returns to power in the state.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia took out road shows in Bhadaur, Jalalabad, Raikot and Amritsar. Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh and defence minister Rajnath Singh took out a road show in Patiala. Amarinder Singh’s wife and Congress MP Preneet Kaur also took part in the road show. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal also campaigned on the last day.

