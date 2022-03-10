Punjab Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Bhagwant Mann to be Next Punjab CM or Charanjit Singh Channi to Retain Chair? Counting of Votes Today at 8am

Punjab Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Is Bhagwant Mann the next Punjab Chief Minister as predicted by exit polls result 2022 or will Charanjit Singh Channi remain Punjab CM? The answer will be known when counting of votes begins and picks up pace across Punjab today. Read More
Though exit polls predicted that the Congress would not be able to form the government for the second time in a row, Punjab Congress leaders have insisted that their party would secure victory. AAP’s chief ministerial face and state unit head Bhagwant Mann has also expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had claimed that his party, which fought elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, would win over 80 seats. The BJP has said that it will make impressive gains while former chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that this party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and the BJP have done well in the elections.
Chief Electoral Officer Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju informed that all the necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. He said that counting of votes for 117 assembly seats will start from 8 am onwards. He said that 117 counting centers have been set up at 66 locations in the state. The CEO said the three-tier security measures have been set up with deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at all the 117 counting centers and over 7500 personnel will be deputed for the counting process.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is banking heavily on its performance in Majha and Doaba regions to come closer to forming a government in Punjab, suggests an internal assessment by the party after the February 20 elections. Even as senior leaders maintain that they would be in a position to form the government, an internal assessment by the party suggests that the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party combine could fall short of the majority mark of 59 seats in the state assembly. This is the reason why, party insiders say, it has kept the option of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “open".
A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray. The voting will take place from 8 am to 6 pm, said Punjab chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju. Among prominent candidates are Channi, Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, two former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Channi is contesting from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. Mann is contesting from Dhuri, which is part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, from where he is a two-time MP.
Is it mere optics or real fear of poaching? The decision of Navjot Singh Sidhu to convene a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on the day of the counting of votes for the assembly elections has generated buzz in Punjab’s political circles. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sidhu tweeted that the party has called the first CLP meeting of all the elected MLAs at its office in Chandigarh at 5 pm on Thursday.
Punjab Elections 2022: A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray in 117 seats. The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the voting percentage recorded was 77.40.
The stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for 117 assembly seats in Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a major contender while the Congress is seeking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest. Various exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the next government in Punjab but a few have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20. Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday.
The phrase “once bitten, twice shy" perhaps aptly sums up the reaction of the Aam Aadmi Party to the 2022 Punjab exit poll verdict in its favour. As the numbers started trickling in, senior party leaders were adopting a cautious approach, considering what happened in 2017. Five years ago, some of these surveys had predicted that the party would form the government in Punjab. But contrary to the exit polls, AAP fell well short, reaching 20 seats in the final results. Some pollsters even showed the party in a direct contest with the Congress. However, the clear majority for the Congress with 77 of the total 117 seats had taken everyone by surprise.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which struck an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), has been predicted to be limited to single digital tally. Same is the case with the Shiromani Akali Dal which has an alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
The Assembly elections 2022 in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur are being as the half-time preview of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Punjab election result day is the same as that for the other states, this is March 10, 2022.
If the duo of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann does win the Assembly elections, this would be the AAP’s second major government formation after Delhi. Mann would also have to resign as Member of Parliament from Sagrur Lok Sabha seat. The party has also contested extensively in Goa elections 2022, and has also fought on seats in Uttarakhand polls and Uttar Pradesh elections, but was always seen as having the real shot in Punjab.
The Aam Aadmi Party has promised the Delhi model of development in elections in Punjab with heavy emphasis on health, education, water, electricity and outreach towards women with a monthly allowance for all above the age of 18. The party has also promised to create employment and provide an unemployment allowance for youth.
The Congress, meanwhile, is at yet another crossroads in Punjab. After a bitter build-up to Punjab polls with Amarinder Singh’s exit, Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the Punjab CM candidate in a snub to state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. If the Congress wins, its gamble would have paid off. If it loses the state, however, all eyes would be on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s next move. The Group of 23 who had rebelled against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s style of leadership would also be keenly watched.
The most-watched candidates and constituencies in Punjab election 2022 are Charanjit Singh Channi (Chamkaur Sahib), Bhagwant Mann (Dhuri), Navjot Singh Sidhu (Amritsar East), Amarinder Singh (Patiala), Parkash Singh Badal (Lambi), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Jalalabad) and Bikram Singh Majithia (Amritsar East).
Apart from the farmers’ protest against now-repealed agri-marketing laws, major election issues in Punjab were sacrilege and drugs smuggling. The BJP made the unprecedented breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security part of its campaign pitch on security in the border state.
In the last Punjab election, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, ousting the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The AAP had emerged as the second-largest party, winning 20 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal won 15 seats, while the BJP, which had a coalition government with the Akali Dal in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, secured three seats.
