Punjab: Facing Political Extinction, Sukhbir Badal Dissolves Shiromani Akali Dal's Party Structure

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday dissolved the entire organisational structure of the party as per the recommendations of a poll review committee formed to analyse the drubbing the party received in the Punjab assembly elections as well as the recently held Lok Sabha bypolls. All bodies, including the core committee, the working committee, and other units as well as all wings of the party stand dissolved, according to a party release.

The poll review committee, also known as the Jhundan Committee, had recommended the dissolution and reconstitution of the party’s organisational structure as well as several other steps to rejuvenate the party in line with panthic and Punjabis’ interests and values in light of the sentiments of grassroot workers, cadre and leadership. The panel, led by Iqbal Singh Jhundan, visited 100 assembly constituencies to take feedback from party workers and other people.

It panel has also recommended norms for restructuring the party and its hierarchy keeping in mind values that originally inspired the party as well as its heritage. It also sought special focus on the aspirations of the youth.

On Wednesday, Akali Dal leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder had said the 13-member committee did not recommend a change in its leadership. Badal has been given full powers to rejig the party structure in line with the Jhundan panel recommendations.

Hence, the party president will reach out to Punjabi and panthic personalities, including intellectuals, writers, religio-political ideologues, opinion makers and representatives of various bodies from different sections of society such as farmers, employees, students, teachers, traders, housewives, youth among others.

The committee has recommended that special emphasis be laid on articulating and fulfilling aspirations of the youth and to give them prominent representation in the party’s new organisational structure. “The party’s new structure and its image will fully conform both to the youth’s aspirations, dreams and goals as well as to the traditional ideals and values that inspired our ancestors in various struggles for Panth and Punjab in the past," said a party spokesperson.

SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali had on July 18 boycotted the presidential polls, claiming various issues related to Punjab remain unresolved. He had sought implementation of the Jhundan panel report and also spoken about bringing change in the party leadership.

