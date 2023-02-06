Home » News » Politics » Punjab: Former Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case

Punjab: Former Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case

Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested following an inquiry by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. A case against Dharamsot was lodged under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Debalina Dey

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 21:52 IST

Chandigarh, India

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau. (Image: ANI file)
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

A vigilance department spokesperson said Dharamsot was arrested following an inquiry by the bureau. A case against the Congress leader was lodged under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Mohali.

The spokesperson, giving further details, said that during the check period, from March 2016 to March 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore or 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.

Further investigation in the case is under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister, the spokesperson added.

Dharamsot would be produced before a court in Mohali tomorrow.

