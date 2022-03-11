Punjab and Goa Assemblies Get a Younger Profile, Greater Representation for Women

After the elections, the state assemblies of Goa and Punjab have acquired a younger profile and a greater representation for women.

The number of women MLAs in Punjab have more than doubled to 13 from six in the outgoing assembly. The Goa assembly has three women legislators, against two in the previous House, according to an analysis done by PRS Legislative.

The proportion of MLAs aged 55 or below in the Punjab assembly has increased to 65.8 per cent in 2022 from 57.2 per cent in 2017. Of the 117 elected MLAs in Punjab, 68 - 58.2 per cent - have at least a bachelor’s degree, which is slightly lower than the 59.8 per cent in 2017.

There are more youngsters in Goa assembly with 10 per cent MLAs in the age group of 25-40 years, a sharp increase from 2.5 per cent legislators in the age group in the outgoing assembly.

The Punjab assembly has representation of five political parties - AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, BSP - and one Independent. The Goa assembly has representation of six political parties - BJP, Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, AAP, Goa Forward Party, Revolutionary Goans, and three Independents.

The AAP won a landslide victory in Punjab, winning 92 seats, decimating the Congress which was hoping to return to power after replacing chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, five months ahead of elections. Several stalwarts bit the dust in Punjab with nonagenarian former CM Parkash Singh Badal facing defeat from his traditional Lambi seat. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, while Captain lost his traditional Patiala seat.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also lost from his stronghold Amritsar East. The stalwarts of many a political battle faced defeat at the hands of greenhorns fielded by the AAP. The BJP was set to form the government for the third consecutive term in Goa by winning 20 seats in the 40-member assembly, dusting off the challenge posed by the Congress in a multi-cornered contest.

