Punjab Govt Offices to Replace Photos of Politicians With Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar: Mann

Punjab government offices will not have photographs of politicians but of the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and father of constitution BR Ambedark, said Punjab’s next chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his first address after electoral win in the Punjab Assembly elections.

This was one of the electoral promises and in his political rally, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said, that if his party forms the government in the state, they will install photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in all government offices as his party takes inspiration from them.

On his sweeping victory, Mann said, it is time that the people of Punjab have their respect back. He said that now Punjabis do not have to go to government offices and the officials will come directly to them and resolve their problems. “Governance of Punjab will run from villages now," said Mann.

My first action as the Chief Minister of Punjab will be against unemployment, said Mann. “My green pen will start taking you out of convoys of political leaders".

Thanking Punjab for bringing the inqualab (revolution) - which has been the keyword for AAP during Punjab elections, Mann said, “I thank all people of Punjab from the bottom of my heart..All of you saw how our image was maligned but red-tapism has to end in Punjab now. We were targeted and insulted by rivals, while I forgive them, from now onwards, they have to start giving respect to all the 3 crore people of Punjab."

While the exit polls had suggested that Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win the elections, in an unprecedented move all the bigwigs of Punjab including former chief minister Caption Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidu, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Punjab’s current chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi have all lost their seats even from their stronghold constituency.

