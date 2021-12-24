Punjab Minister 'Misbehaved' with Security Personnel at Kejriwal's Residence: Manish Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that Punjab Transport minister "misbehaved" with security personnel and staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here on Friday. Deputy chief minister also criticised Punjab Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for claiming that Delhi government did not allow government buses of his state to go to IGI airport while permitting those run by Badals (SAD chief patron Parkash Singh Badal and his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal).

"Raja Warring need not enact such drama here. He should tell how buses of Badal family are being allowed to run illegally in Punjab," Sisodia said in a media briefing. He said that in past one month, 115 buses operated by Badals were seized and 230 challans were issued against them in Delhi for violations. As many as 75 buses were seized in last three days.

Sisodia said that as per court orders inter-state buses are not allowed to operate beyond inter state bus terminals (ISBTs) and no bus went up to IGI airport.

