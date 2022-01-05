Punjab Ministers Press for Unity in State Congress Unit, Discuss Strategy for Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, some senior ministers and leaders on Tuesday met the Congress leadership and demanded that unity in the state organisation be ensured. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raja Warring, besides party MP Amar Singh and PPCC general secretary Pargat Singh met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal in the national capital.

Sources said the Punjab leaders learnt to have raised the issue of announcements made by state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu during public functions in the state. The sources said they raised the issue of announcement of party candidates at public functions in Punjab, even when their candidature is being discussed and a consensus is yet to be arrived at.

The ministers also learnt to have discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming polls. Factionalism and infighting in the state unity of the Congress have come to the fore in the recent past. The Congress is seeking to stage a repeat of its government after ousting Amarinder Singh from the party, but lack of a united face in the Punjab Congress may hurt the party, the leaders learnt to have told Venugopal.

