Punjab Poll Playbook: Behind AAP's Move to Field Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri is a Strong Pitch in Malwa

By fielding its chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann from Punjab’s Dhuri constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be sending a strong message to voters by installing party heavyweights as nominees in the politically significant Malwa region.

The Dhuri assembly segment falls under Mann’s Lok Sabha constituency Sangrur and had helped him garner the maximum number of votes in the 2019 general elections. Sangrur is divided into nine Vidhan Sabha segments of which three are reserved for Scheduled Caste category candidates. This has worked in the favour of Mann because of his popularity cutting across caste lines despite being a Jat Sikh himself.

In the last two assembly elections, of 2012 and 2017, the Congress had won the seat. But in the 2017 elections, AAP had made strong inroads and the party’s candidate Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon was defeated by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a slender margin of 2,811 votes. The seat falls in the all-important Malwa region. By fielding Mann, AAP is sending a message that it is trying to unseat the Congress from several segments in Malwa.

The party has already announced the candidature of Harpal Singh Cheema from the Dirba assembly constituency, which is also part of this region, indicating its focus on Malwa, which has 69 assembly constituencies.

Mann enjoys a strong support base in the area. Interestingly, in the 2014 parliamentary elections, deflating the Modi wave, Mann was one of the winners from Punjab who, according to surveys done at that time, had spent the least amount of money to win the seat in comparison to his other political opponents. As per the data of the Election Commission of India, he used only Rs 1,000 from his pocket, with the bulk of his money coming from the party and donors. As per the final expenditure details submitted by the candidates to the EC, he had spent an amount of Rs 17.43 lakh on his election with an unspent balance of Rs 2.60 lakh in his poll account.

“This only shows that one does not need money power to win elections; it is Mann’s popularity that led to his victory," said a senior AAP leader.

Mann had won that election by a margin of over 2 lakh votes against his rival, then Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Mann continued his significant hold in the 2019 polls as well, winning by a gap of over a lakh votes.

Punjab AAP leaders are confident that Mann contesting from Malwa will give a push to other party candidates in this region. “His victory margin against his opponent will be a record-breaking one this election," said the abovementioned AAP leader.

