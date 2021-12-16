Punjab Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Targets Congress, SAD; Seeks One Chance for AAP to Form Govt

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Congress government in Punjab of being the most corrupt and hypocritical in the history of the state. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the state, also alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has done nothing for the welfare of Punjab and urged the people to give the Aam Aadmi Party one chance to form the government.

"You have given opportunities to Congress for 25 years and SAD-BJP for 20 years and tried their governance many times. Give us (Aam Aadmi Party) a chance in 2022 too, he said while addressing a gathering in Lambi, the home turf of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

Kejriwal said people should decide whether they want a puppet government or a pro-people government that will build schools and hospitals as he sought votes for AAP candidate from Lambi Gurmeet Singh Khudian. At present, Akali stalwart and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is an MLA from Lambi seat. Despite being in power for so long, neither the Congress nor the SAD-BJP has done anything for the state. People have given them many opportunities, but the devastating results are in front of everyone. Therefore, give Kejriwal a chance now and you will forget about all the other parties, he said.

The Delhi chief minister said the government of Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab was the most corrupt and hypocritical government in the history of Punjab, which makes hollow announcements every other day. Channi says sand rate has been reduced to Rs 5 per cubic foot, electricity has been made cheaper and cable rates have been reduced. But, in real, people are not getting any benefits, claimed Kejriwal.

"Chief minister Channi is saying that he is from the scheduled caste community. But Kejriwal is a member of every family in the SC community and provides free education to every child of SC community, best treatment and free training to be an officer, he said. Pointing towards infighting in the Punjab Congress, the AAP leader said, "Navjot Sidhu is fighting with Channi, Sunil Jakhar is fighting with Navjot Sidhu, Partap Singh Bajwa is fighting with Jakhar. In fact, they are all fighting to plunder Punjab because they know that the Congress government will be ousted in a few days. All the Congressmen are looting Punjab, he said. Kejriwal said ever since he had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to women of Punjab, the leaders of opposition parties had been cursing him and asking from where the money will come.

It would cost a total of Rs 10,000 crore. Similarly, providing free electricity would cost Rs 2,000 crore. All this money will be collected by eliminating the mafia in Punjab, he said. Party’s state unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann targeted Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and said, "Badals have transport business, planes, hotels and many other businesses. But now, to mislead people, they are doing the drama of being farmers." Describing the Congress as a lying front, he said the ruling party is again asking for five years by giving an account of just 80 days — referring to Channi’s regime. But I want to ask the Congress, who will give the account of four-and-a-half-years of Captain’s (Amarinder Singh) rule in which the present chief minister (Channi) and other Congressmen were ministers, he asked.

