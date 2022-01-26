Punjab Polls: Congress Announces Second List, Makes Exception to its 'One Family, One Ticket' Rule

After much delay, the Congress late on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20. With this, the party has now declared 109 candidates for the polls.

The grand old party has made an exception to its ‘one family, one ticket’. It named former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal’s son-in-law Vikram Bajwa a candidate from Sahnewal, while it had earlier fielded Bhattal from Lehra in Sangrur.

The party has not released names of candidates for eight assembly seats, including Patiala (urban). Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh contested from this seat in the previous assembly elections, but exited the party a few months ago and formed his own outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress. The new party is in alliance with the BJP, and Amarinder is contesting from the same constituency once again.

Among others who got a Congress ticket in the second list are former CM Harcharan Singh Brar’s daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar.

The list also includes two AAP leaders who quit and crossed over recently: Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal from Jagraon and Ashu Bangar from Ferozepur (rural). Hissowal had won as the AAP candidate from Raikot in 2017.

Among other prominent candidates are Vijay Sharma Tinku, a liquor contractor from Kharar constituency. The party has also dropped the sitting MLA from Amargarh, Surjit Dhiman, and replaced him with Sumit Singh, officer-on-special-duty to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The party has, however, given a ticket to Surjit’s son Jaswinder Dhiman from Sunam constituency.

