Punjab Polls: Eye on Hindu Vote, CM Channi Announces Exclusive Research Centre on Ramayana, Mahabharata

In what is being seen as an attempt to woo Hindu voters, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced setting up an exclusive research centre on the Hindu holy scripture Bhagavad Gita, as well as the two epics — Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art Bhagwan Parshuram Taposthal at Phagwara, Channi said the research centre will showcase the message of the epics and scriptures. He said since ages, they had been a source of inspiration for humanity, adding that this research centre will act as a catalyst for disseminating their message among the masses in the simplest manner.

The chief minister further said the state government will develop the taposthal of Parshuram as an architectural marvel. He said a cheque of Rs 10 crore had already been handed over to the district administration and more funds will be sent as needed.

Channi also announced that in order to ensure proper care of stray cattle in Punjab, the Brahmin Welfare Board will be entrusted with the task. He said funds will be provided to the board for the proper upkeep of stray cattle.

Evoking the example of Mahabharata to make a scathing attack on the Akalis, the CM said the Kauravas were ruined due to “puttar moh" (love for son) of King Dhritarashtra. “The Akalis are in a shambles due to Parkash Singh Badal’s love for his son," he said, adding that the Mahabharata was a treatise of statecraft and was still relevant in present times, and that the poor political situation of the Shiromani Akali Dal was an example.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal for “little knowledge" of statecraft, Channi said the Delhi CM was groping in the dark to fulfil his “lust for power". He said besides being an outsider, Kejriwal was a rumour monger who knew nothing about Punjab but poked his nose in all its affairs.

Channi said such type of “cheap politics" will never be successful in the state. He also announced to make a budgetary provision worth Rs 2 crore for Bhagwan Parshuram Chair in Punjabi University, Patiala. He also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the village panchayat of Khaati.

