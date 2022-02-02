Punjab Polls: I, Not Channi, Was the Choice of MLAs After Captain Amarinder Singh, Says Jakhar

Was former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar party legislators’ first choice for the post of chief minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down in September last year? Jakhar claims so.

Even as the Congress is in the midst of zeroing in on a chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Punjab assembly polls, Jakhar, the head of the screening committee, made the claims at a campaigning meeting for his nephew, Sandeep, at Abhohar on Tuesday.

“I was the first choice of the MLAs. As many as 42 MLAs had voted for me, 16 for now deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for MP Preneet Kaur, 6 for Navjot Singh Sidhu and only 2 for CM Charanjit Singh Channi," he said.

After Channi’s appointment, Jakhar, who has been taking swipes at not only the former chief minister, but even at the present government once in a while through his cryptic tweets, had made it amply clear that he was not happy with the decisions taken by the party high command in Delhi or at the local level.

Senior leaders, however, said that given Punjab’s demographic, the preferred option was a Jat Sikh. “Channi was chosen by the high command as the party wanted to play the Dalit card. At that time, he was seen as the safest choice," said a senior Punjab Congress leader.

