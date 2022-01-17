Punjab Polls: Is Channi Congress Pick for CM Face? Party's Twitter Handle Uses Sonu Sood to Make a Point

Has the Congress finally picked its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections? And is it incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi? From what can be seen on its official Twitter handle, the grand old party used actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood to make a point.

In a video on the Congress Twitter, Sood is seen saying “a person who’s forced into the CM’s job can truly bring about change", followed by a montage of Channi’s pictures in his official capacity as the chief minister.

Sood said, “The real chief minister, or even, king, is a person who is forced into the job… it should be a backbencher, someone who is brought from the back and given the job, is told you deserve it. Only such a person can bring about change."

In a subtle dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been angling for the CM’s post, Sood said, “The person should not have to struggle, or tell everyone that he should be chief minister…"

Captioning the video clip, the Congress in Hindi has said, “Punjab is saying we will empower one and all with our stamp."

Until last week, the top leadership in the Congress was in a bind over Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s insistence on being declared the chief ministerial face for upcoming Punjab elections 2022. Not anymore. Channi’s handling of the recent fracas over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur seems to have helped the Gandhis see the bigger picture.

