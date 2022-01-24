Punjab Polls: NDA Seals Seat-Sharing Deal, BJP to Fight 65 Seats, Amarinder-led PKC to Contest 37

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday sealed the seat-sharing deal for the Punjab Polls, scheduled on February 20, with the BJP contesting 65 seats and its ally – Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress – fighting on 37 seats. SAD (Sanyukt), another NDA partner led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, will fight on 15 seats.

Announcing the seat-sharing arrangement at a press conference, BJP national president JP Nadda said Punjab today needs “special attention". “BJP will contest election on 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and SAD-Sanyukt will contest election on 15 seats," said Nadda, adding, “Punjab needs special attention. This election is for stability and safety. Our motto is to bring back Punjab on track."

Nadda further said Punjab is a border state and security is a very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned. The BJP chief announced the seat-sharing agreement at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Singh said that for the sake of national security and the welfare of the state, all three parties have come together.

At the conference, Amit Shah said, “NDA under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji is committed to restoring the glory of Punjab and the welfare of farmers, poor and deprived."

During the last assembly elections in 2017, Congress had secured 77 seats in a House of 117, thereby pushing the previous SAD-BJP government out of power. The AAP managed 20 seats and became the opposition in the state.

