Punjab: 'Rang de Basanti' Theme at CM-elect Bhagwant Mann's Oath-Taking in Khatkar Kalan on March 16

Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, will don the yellow hues of ‘basant’ (spring) on March 16 as Bhagwant Mann of the AAP takes oath as the new Punjab chief minister. Yellow is the colour theme of the AAP in Punjab in a nod to the song ‘Rang de basanti’, penned by revolutionary poet Ram Prasad Bismil and popularly associated with the spirit of Bhagat Singh and his comrades.

Mann will become the 17th CM of Punjab in an open air ceremony at the village located in Nawanshahr district. The AAP delivered a massive upset in the Congress-ruled state by winning 92 out of 117 assembly constituencies.

On Sunday, Mann uploaded a video on his Twitter handle inviting the people of Punjab to attend the new government’s oath taking. “It will not be just me, but Punjab’s three crore people who will also take oath. All of us together will have to realise the dream of Bhagat Singh. I alone have not become chief minister, all you, people of Punjab have become chief minister," the CM-designate said.

He goes on to request people to don yellow turbans and chunnis. “Khatkar Kalan will be dressed in yellow that day, I will wait for you eagerly," Mann said, signing off with ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (Long live revolution).

Mann is set to resign as the MP of Sangrur on Monday, the constituency which sent him to Parliament twice. The CM-designate and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with the party’s new MLAs, wound up a massive “thanksgiving" rally in Amritsar. This was was Kejriwal’s first visit to Punjab following the AAP’s landslide win.

The Delhi CM said, “Tusi kamal kar dita, I love you Punjab. Poori duniya mein charche ho rahein hain ki Punjab mein bada inquilab aya hai, yeh saare haar gaye (You have done wonders… The whole world is talking about this revolution in Punjab, which has defeated all old rulers)."

Kejriwal, who spearheaded the Punjab election campaign, said, “In Sardar Bhagwant Mann, for the first time Punjab has got an honest chief minister. In case, any of our MLAs or ministers indulge in corruption, we will not spare them. The loot of Punjab will be stopped and each rupee will be spent on the people."

Elaborate preparations are on at Khatkar Kalan as three to four lakh people are expected. Incidentally, the swearing-in ceremony of Mann, away from the confines of Raj Bhavan in an open air ground and with an invitation to citizens, is very much the template that CM Kejriwal followed each time he has taken oath.

Kejriwal took oath for the first time on December 28, 2013, in Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan – the site of many protests, including the Anna Hazare-led Jan Lokpal movement – along with his entire cabinet when the AAP formed a government with the outside support of the Congress.

On February 14, 2014, Kejriwal resigned stating lack of support from the grand old party towards the Jan Lokpal Bill as a reason. He went on to unsuccessfully challenge Narendra Modi in Varanasi. In 2014, the AAP decided to contest on all Lok Sabha seats with dismal consequences. Kejriwal returned to the Ramlila Maidan to take oath again after winning 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi on February 15, 2015, and for the third time on February 16, 2020, after winning 62 out of 70 seats.

Mann, in fact, will be following Kejriwal’s style of taking oath that becomes a political spectacle, drawing in the public and making it a festival – a celebration and a personal occasion for the citizen.

Hence, on March 16, the AAP is hoping to capitalise on a rare moment in history and send a signal across – not just to the public but to each and every politician of other parties – to join the new entrant on the national stage.

