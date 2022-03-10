'Punjab Waalo, Tussi Kamaal Kardita': As AAP Crushes Bigwigs, Kejriwal's Terrorist Vs Deshbhakt Reminder

As the latest voting counting trends, in Punjab Assembly elections, suggest a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the AAP party national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a conference at the party office in Delhi on Thursday. Thanking the people of Punjab for giving a favorable mandate for AAP, Kejriwal said, “Punjab walo tussi kamal kardita. (People of Punjab, you have done wonders. We all love you Punjab."

Admits heavy slogging of Bharat Mata ki jai, Kejriwal said, “Sukhbir Singh Badal has lost, Captain Amarinder sahab lost, Badal sahab lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Prakash Singh Badal lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost, a wonder has been done by people of Punjab… Big chairs have been shaken in this elections. This is a bhahoot bada inkalab." He added, pehle Dilli mein inquilab hua, phir Punjab mein inquilab hu."

After the party’s supposed victory in Punjab, Kejriwal in this address said, “Bhagat Singh had once said that after getting Independence, if we don’t change the system, then nothing will happen. In the past 75 years, these parties and politicians have kept the same system of the British. These politicians did not build any schools or hospitals. They let the poor people stay poor. In the last seven years AAP has changed the system," Kejriwal said.

“The dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb will be fulfilled now. All of us need to take an oath that we’ll make a new Bharat where there will be no place for hate, where our sisters and mothers will be safe, where the rich and poor will get a good education," he added.

Hitting out at other parties, Kejriwal said, “Everybody (all parties) had gathered against AAP. Some commented on my clothes, my skin color and some called me a terrorist. But, the people of the country have said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he is the real son and a real deshbhakt."

He asked the people of Punjab to make a new Bharat. “We all will make a Bharat where no one will sleep empty stomach, where children of rich and poor will study together," he said.

Talking about the apathy of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, Kejriwal said, “We will make a new Bharat where will have a lot of medical colleges and engineering colleges. Then students of India will not have to go to Ukraine to study but students of another country will come to India to study."

“To all those who are watching me today, I want to tell them that this is the time, to stand for the change. I urge all women to join AAP, all youth to join AAP and all farmers and businessmen to join AAP party. You will think what can a Aam Admi do? Today Channi has been defeated by Labh Singh Ugoke, who worked as a mechanic in a mobile repair shop. Another female volunteer of AAP, Jiwan Joth Kaur, has defeated, both Sindu and Majithia. So this Aam Admi is not small." he said.

Before addressing the party workers, the CM Arvind Kejriwal also offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi. As counting for the Punjab Assembly elections continues, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri, his constituency, where he was up against Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy.

