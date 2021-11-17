'Purchasing Entire Paddy from Punjab': Angry with Centre, KCR & Team to Protest Tomorrow

Lashing out at the central government over “double standards" in paddy procurement, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to protest at Hyderabad’s Indira Park on Thursday from 11 am to 2 pm. The fight will continue in Parliament and at the national level until the Centre gives clarity, the CM said.

Rao further said that they had decided to give two-day deadline to Centre and appoint a representation for communication with governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararjan in this regard.

Speaking to reporters after the Telangana Rastra Samiti Legislative Party-TRSLP meeting, KCR said, “The Union government is purchasing the entire paddy in Punjab. But not in our state. The Centre should not differentiate between states. It is the responsibility of the government to procure the grains harvested by the farmers."

He alleged that the Union minister is not clarifying the issue even after 50 days of his meet. KCR said that they will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to procure paddy stocks and clarify what it gets from Punjab.

Taking a swipe at BJP leaders for creating confusion, he asked state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to apologise to farmers for asking them to sow paddy in Yasangi (second crop). “FCI is ready to procure paddy but the government is refusing. The Centre should take steps for buffer stocks and adequate go-down capacity," he said.

